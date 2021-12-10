The Douglas County Chamber will conclude its 2021 networking event series with a “kick” this month.
The Chamber’s Best in Business Luncheons are designed to bring business owners and corporate professionals together to hear about learn of unique best practices, programs and initiatives.
Additionally, they are designed to inspire attendees by featuring leaders in the region and highlighting their leadership styles.
The upcoming event will showcase former Atlanta United soccer sensation, Greg Garza, as the guest speaker and will take place at noon on Dec. 15 at the Douglasville Conference Center. This event is presented by Google, Inc.
Attendees at the event will enjoy an intimate dialogue focused on Garza’s leadership journey and his latest venture as the co-founder of Beyond Goals Mentoring.
Through his organization, he leverages athletics to support positive mental health and inspire others.
Garza has dedicated his whole life to soccer. He left home at the age of 12 to immerse himself in a completely different country, culture, and environment to follow his true dream of becoming a professional athlete.
His tenure within the professional atmosphere and environment of playing for high level with top teams around the world included Atlanta United, FC Cincinnati, the United States Men’s National team, and several organizations in Portugal and Mexico.
Through his journey as an athlete, he learned the professionalism that was needed, the mindset that was essential to thrive in that environment, and the desire it took to stay consistent as a professional.
Garza will share his story with Jason Carmichael, who was named the director of athletics for the University of West Georgia following a nationwide search.
Carmichael began at UWG in mid-April, leaving California State University East Bay, where he served as director of intercollegiate athletics for more than three years.
As director of athletics at UWG, Carmichael provides executive leadership, exceptional operational management, and strategic direction in the pursuit of excellence for UWG’s more than 350 student-athletes in 14 varsity sports, as well as the UWG Cheerleading program, which recently won its 26th and 27th national championships, cementing its position as the greatest cheerleading program in the United States.
“Mental health and wellbeing has become a critical element that any business leader must consider,” Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, said. “I look forward to Greg sharing his story and inspiring our attendees to embrace the opportunities that exist to promote a positive mindset and inspire others to do so. I am excited to showcase the outside of the box perspective that Jason and Greg will discuss as it pertains to athletes, and how this concept can be applied to any organization.”
The Best in Business Luncheon is open to Chambers members and the general public. The cost to attend in person is $20 for members and $30 for general admission.
Virtual options are available and can be viewed on the registration page at www.douglascountygeorgia.com.
Future dates for the series in 2022 will be announced at a later date. For more information about this event series, contact the Chamber at 770-942-5022.
— Special to the Sentinel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.