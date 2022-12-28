Drivers are continuing to see lower prices at the gas pump as the new year approaches.

Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. Monday’s state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 36 cents less than a month ago, and 40 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $40.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $6.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.

