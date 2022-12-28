Drivers are continuing to see lower prices at the gas pump as the new year approaches.
Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. Monday’s state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 36 cents less than a month ago, and 40 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $40.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $6.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.
The lowest priced gas in Douglasville, according to GasBuddy, on Tuesday was $2.45 per gallon at the Citgo on E. Veterans Memorial Highway.
“Georgia remains one of the states in the U.S. with low gas prices ahead of the New Year,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Governor Brian Kemp’s suspension of the state gas tax through January 10th, continues to be the driving force pushing pump prices lower, as well as increasing supply and lower gasoline demand.”
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 4 cents to $3.10. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.26 to 8.71 million barrels a day last week. However, the current rate is nearly 300,000 barrels a day lower than at the end of December 2021.
Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks grew by 2.5 million barrels to 223.6 million barrels. Increasing supply and low gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through next year.
Drivers can save gas with proper vehicle maintenance to ensure optimal fuel economy, per AAA. They can also combine errands to limit driving time and slow down driving speeds because fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds over 50 miles per hour.
