Business executive Kevin Greiner challenged county elected officials to ‘lead the charge’ in finding a common ground in the conversation about the division in the country.
Greiner is president and CEO of Gas South and was recognized as the 2021 ‘Most Respected Business Leader in Georgia’ by Georgia Trend Magazine. He spoke during Wednesday’s Douglas County Chamber of Commerce Community Leadership Luncheon that honored the county and state elected officials that represent the area.
“The level of civil discourse because of the pandemic is what worries me,” Greiner said. “It is important to lead into the civil conversation. I’m worried about the two Americas. You guys will lead the charge, that is my big asking of you. You need to try and find common ground. There is not enough of it these days.”
The luncheon was attended by most elected officials including judges, Board of Commissioners members, Douglasville City Council members and the city’s mayor.
There were also representatives from U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock’s offices at the luncheon.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger attended and took photos with several of the county’s official afterwards.
District Attorney Dalia Racine moderated the discussion with Greiner.
“Not one size fits all,” Greiner said. “We have taken a customized approach when dealing with our employees during the pandemic. We have learned from the pandemic what we do well and what we need to improve to be more successful.”
Greiner spoke about his time at Enron, a company that failed after one of the largest bankruptcies in U.S. history.
“Resilience is important and you have to stick to your morals,” he said.
Greiner said that Gas South has pledged to put 5% of its profits back into the community for low income school districts.
“Children in need is about equality,” Greiner said. “We invest in Title I schools. We want to help break the cycle. How many companies give that much back into the community? We are making an investment that will pay off in the long run.”
Greiner said putting people first is important in his company.
“Getting to know everybody at the company is big for me,” he said. “It is a bit of a challenge because we started with 50 employees and now we have about 400. It takes focus. I’m good with names and faces. You have to demonstrate that people matter.”
He said Gas South was ahead of the curve in adopting a $15 minimum wage, which has now gone up to $17 an hour.
“We have company-wide bonuses,” Greiner said. “We want everyone to feel secure. We try to support our employees.”
