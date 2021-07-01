A burglary suspect was shot and killed by a Douglas County deputy Thursday morning after the suspect advanced toward the deputy with a knife, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Fairburn Road south of Interstate 20. The name of the suspect was not immediately released pending notification of next-of-kin.
"Sheriff Tim Pounds reviewed the incident and stands behind his deputy's actions 100%," the sheriff’s office said in a release.
According to the GBI, an employee of an emissions inspection station heard a suspicious noise at the car dealership on the other side of the building located at 2100 Fairburn Rd.
The employee opened an office door and saw a man who said he needed a car, the GBI said. The employee noticed the man had something in his hand, so he closed the door and called 911.
Two responding Douglas County sheriff’s deputies saw a man matching the man’s description walking away from the business, back toward I-20, along Fairburn Road, the GBI said. When the man saw the deputies, he turned away from the highway and went up a business driveway, crossing a chain-link fence before going into the backyard of a residence at 2049 Skyview Cir., the GBI said.
The deputies made contact with the man in the backyard and discovered he was armed with a knife, the GBI said. At the same time, the man advanced towards a second deputy with the knife, according to the GBI. That deputy fired at the man, striking him, the GBI said. The deputies then administered first aid until emergency personnel arrived.
The man died while being transported to the hospital, according to the GBI.
The GBI was called in to investigate and will turn over its findings to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, which was also called to the scene Thursday.
The shooting was the second officer involved shooting in Douglas County in the past two weeks and the 52nd officer involved shooting in Georgia the GBI has been called in to investigate.
On June 18, a Douglasville Police officer shot a suspect at the Crestmark Apartment Homes in Lithia Springs.
In that case, the GBI said the officer was called to a domestic dispute and shot the suspect, 43-year-old Carlos Jackson of Decatur, after Jackson pointed a rifle at the officer.
Jackson jumped from the second floor of an apartment building and fled into the woods, the GBI said. He was found dead in the woods about three hours later, according to the GBI.
No officers were injured in either incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.