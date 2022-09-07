The Georgia Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant on emails for four Douglas County elected officials and several other current and former county employees in regards to a cleaning contract.
The scope of the email correspondence, both personal and work emails, covers a period of Jan. 1, 2018 through May 31, 2022, for a contract awarded to S&A for cleaning services for the government annex building on Fairburn Road.
In addition to commissioners Henry Mitchell, Romona Jackson Jones and Kelly Robinson, Tax Commissioner Greg Baker’s emails are subject to the search warrant by the GBI.
On Aug. 18, 2022, Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain signed the warrant giving the GBI 10 days to “search and seize” the emails.
The search warrant also wanted the emails of S&A and Sharon Brown, Sharon Knight and Anthony Knight.
Baker said his only involvement is that his office is in the government annex. He also said he is not related to the Knights or Brown.
“I really don’t know what my involvement is other than the company cleans my building,” Baker said. “I turned everything over to purchasing and they executed the contracts.”
The GBI is investigating whether the elected officials or county employees committed a criminal violation of the conspiracy in restraint of free and open completion in transaction with state or political subdivisions, commonly known as bid rigging.
“We are responding to the warrant and fully cooperating,” county spokesman Rick Martin said.
A GBI spokesperson didn’t comment on the search warrant through an email request.
“This search warrant is part of an active investigation,” Nelly Miles, GBI director of public and government affairs, wrote in an email to the Sentinel.
Also named in the search warrant is former county administrator Mark Teal in addition to Bill Peacock, James Worthington and Gail Woody.
During an Aug. 6, 2018 BOC work session, Peacock presented the BOC with the contract for $2,100 per month for S&A to service the newly opened annex building on Fairburn Road, which houses the tax office.
Peacock said in the meeting the building opened on July 23, 2018, and that the company had started working.
In all, three firms submitted bids for the contract with S&A and another company coming in a $2,100 a month and the third company with a higher bid.
During the meeting, Commissioner Ann Jones Guider questioned if the contract was legal since it wasn’t voted on by the BOC.
To which, Peacock said, ‘it will be once you all approve it.’
Guider said in a phone interview Wednesday she thought something was ‘weird’ about the contract, and that’s why she questioned it at the time.
“This is an investigation to get some of the background,” said Guider, who alerted her constituents about the search warrants in her monthly newsletter.
