A Lithia Springs man was shot and killed by a Douglas County deputy Sunday after authorities say he charged toward a woman and law enforcement with a knife.
Robernard Benjamin, 39, died at the scene, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was called in to investigate the shooting.
Douglas County deputies responded to a 911 call at a home on Brook Street in Lithia Springs at around 9:58 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived they found a woman covered in blood and attempting to get away from a man inside identified as Benjamin, the GBI said.
Deputies gave Benjamin verbal commands to drop the knife that he failed to obey, the GBI said. That’s when he charged at the woman and deputies with the knife.
One of the deputies shot Benjamin, and he died at the scene.
The woman was taken to an area hospital and treated for multiple stab wounds, the GBI said.
None of the deputies on the scene was injured.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.
