Georgia's Top Bottlenecks 2023
IMAGE FROM GDOT

As metro Atlanta’s population has soared, traffic bottlenecks have continued to grow at major interstate highway intersections.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is working to break up some of the major bottlenecks on interstates around Atlanta. Some projects are already underway, others are getting started soon, and additional bottleneck-busters are on the drawing boards for the near future and long-range.

Trending Videos