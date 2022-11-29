The Georgia Department of Transportation is hosting an in-person Public Hearing Open House PHOH on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, Georgia.
The proposed start of this project’s construction line abuts Transportation Committee Chair Kelly Robinson’s District 2 border.
"Since coming into office in 2008, I have witnessed several major interstate transportation/transit projects go forth north of Atlanta involving I-75, 400, and 85," said Robinson. "It is now our time. These public hearings are vitally important in allowing citizen input, participation, and ownership in a much-needed solution to interstate congestion on the eastern corridor of I-20. Interstate overhead signs and the approach/ramp realignment were the first steps. Accurate reconstruction and extension of the interchange of this I-285 loop will have a material benefit to all travelers, both commercial or residential."
The proposed I-285/I-20 West Interchange project will improve traffic flow within the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and along I-20, from Factory Shoals Road to Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, and enhance safety and operations within the project limits.
Proposed improvements to the interchange will:
• Remove the left-hand exit and entrance ramps from the interchange
• Improve the geometric design and vertical grades
• Construct westbound collector-distributor (CD) lanes, or connecting lanes, from I 285/I 20 West Interchange to Fulton Industrial Boulevard
• Construct two-lane ramps within the interchange
• Add lanes along I-20 from Factory Shoals Road to Hamilton E. Holmes Drive (approximately 6 miles)
• Add lanes along I-285 from Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway south to MLK Jr. Drive (approximately 2 miles) to accommodate interchange improvements.
• Modify/replace interchange bridge structures and ramps along I-20, including those over the Fulton County Railway (CSX RR) and the Chattahoochee River
“GDOT effort to hear from Douglas County citizens shows how far we have grown as a community and having citizens attend the open house is imperative because of how long lasting this project will be,” Chairman, Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, Douglas County Board of Commissioners. “Once the I-285/I-20 West Interchange Project is completed, Douglas County motorists will notice a severe reduction in bottleneck traffic.”
The Georgia Department of Transportation is offering a virtual option for the public and two live, virtual Question and Answer (Q&A) chat sessions in advance of the in-person event on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.to 6:30 p.m., where the public will be allowed to ask assigned subject matter experts questions.
If you have additional questions, contact Matthew Fowler, Georgia DOT program manager, at mfowler@dot.ga.gov or Angela Alexander, project liaison, at aalexander@HNTB.com to arrange a virtual meeting at your convenience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.