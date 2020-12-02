Construction on the Georgia Highway 92 relocation is expected to be completed by next summer.
Borden S. Polk II with GDOT said motorists on Highway 92 should be able to drive under bridges over the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks and Veterans Memorial Highway by next May. And he said the project should be fully complete by August of 2021.
Work began on the project, which has been planned for decades and is designed to ease congestion between Douglas and Paulding counties, in October of 2014.
The completion date has been pushed back several times, with delays being blamed on issues including the scarcity of construction supplies in metro Atlanta while two new sports arenas were being built a few years back and negotiations for a retaining wall not included in the original plans.
The project’s official website is gahwy92.com. Specifically, phase 1 is the relocation of Highway 92 from Cooper Street to Ellis Street, including the construction of the bridge underpass at the railroad tracks and Highway 92. Phase 2 is the relocation of Highway 92 from Pine Drive to Cooper Street. Phase 3 is the relocation of Highway 92 from Ellis Street to north of Malone Road. The fourth phase is the widening of Highway 92 from Malone Road to Nebo Road just south of Hiram in Paulding County.
Polk said one of the current focuses is on the Veterans Memorial and railroad track bridges over the relocated portion of Highway 92 east of downtown Douglasville.
He said GDOT is on schedule to set beams for the railroad bridge in late December of this year and the Veterans Memorial bridge in late January or early February of 2021.
Polk said bridges on Strickland Street and Veterans Memorial Highway over Highway 92 are scheduled to be “fully active” by July 2021.
He said the project is in Phases 2 and 3 currently. Phase 2 work still to be completed includes resurfacing the road from Cooper Street to Interstate 20, as well as landscaping and intersection improvements. Phase 3 work to be done includes resurfacing, landscaping and the relocation of the McCarley Street railroad crossing.
Polk added that major parts of the project remaining include finalizing signals at intersections, completing the bridge widenings, opening of traffic under the bridges in May, finalizing the Fairburn Road ramp and intersection with Hospital Drive and resurfacing the final existing paving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.