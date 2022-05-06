George named new principal at Winston Elementary

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Board of Education announced earlier this week that Heather George will be the new principal at Winston Elementary School.
George will replace Chelsie Goodman, who is transitioning to the district office as the K-5 executive director of Teaching and Learning.
George, a Douglas County native, is currently the assistant principal at Dorsett Shoals Elementary School. Before coming to Dorsett Shoals, George taught reading and language arts at Fairplay Middle School for 11 years.
She is a University of West Georgia alumna with an undergraduate degree in Middle Grades Education with concentrations in language arts and social studies. She has a master’s in education with a specialization in BrainSMART Learning and Teaching from Nova Southeastern University.
George has a specialist degree in Curriculum and Instructional Leadership from Lincoln University and a Tier I Leadership Endorsement from the University of West Georgia.
George is eager to begin her new role as principal.
“I’d like to express my deepest gratitude to the Douglas County School System and the Board of Education for having faith in my ability to take on this role,” she said. “Winston Elementary has a rich history in our community of providing students with an exceptional education,” George says. She adds, “I am excited to join a first-class leadership team committed to ensuring we provide students with an outstanding educational environment where they can learn, have fun, and grow in their success.”
Goodman is excited to welcome George to the Winston family of Wildcats.
“Principal George is a dedicated Douglas County educator. I have complete faith and trust that she will help our students continue to reach their fullest potential,” Goodman said. “With her guidance, Winston will continue advancing the district’s educational mission and be a source of love and support for students.”
