ATLANTA — The state Board of Education voted Thursday to essentially endorse Gov. Brian Kemp’s opposition to teaching “critical race theory” in Georgia schools, despite criticism it would muzzle open discussion of America’s history of racism.
A resolution board members passed 11-2 declares the board’s belief that the United States “is not a racist country, and that the state of Georgia is not a racist state.”
The five-page resolution goes on to oppose any use of public education resources to “indoctrinate” students in any political ideology or theory or accepting either federal or private funding that require teaching that anyone is inherently racist or inherently a victim of racism.
Kemp urged the board in a letter two weeks ago to oppose the teaching of “critical race theory” in Georgia schools. The letter followed a proposal by the Biden administration to prioritize critical race theory — which emphasizes the existence of systemic racism in the United States — in the awarding of federal grants.
Critical race theory is a divisive ideology that should not become a standard taught in Georgia classrooms, board Chairman Scott Sweeney said before Thursday’s vote.
“Is there racism within this country? Absolutely,” Sweeney said.
“Is the entire country racist? I don’t agree with that.”
Board member Mike Royal said the resolution is intended to ensure the teaching of American history in Georgia isn’t one-sided.
“History needs to be taught not from one particular viewpoint but from both sides,” Royal said.
But board member Kenneth Mason, who is Black, said the resolution sends the wrong message by stifling discussion of racism in Georgia classrooms.
“It says, ‘If you have experienced racism in your life, you should be silent,’ ” said Mason, who voted against the resolution. “That’s extremely disappointing to me.”
Tracey Nance Pendley, Georgia’s Teacher of the Year, who serves on the board in an ex-officio capacity, said the wording of the resolution appears to censor teachers.
“We can’t ignore the extensive research into the systemic [racial] barriers that exist in our country,” she said. “I worry not being allowed to discuss current events could be damaging.”
But Sweeney said there’s nothing in the resolution limiting what teachers can teach.
“This resolution doesn’t put the brakes on anything that is already occurring in the classroom,” he said. “This is a belief statement more than anything else.”
Casey Bethel, the 2017 Georgia Teacher of the Year and current K-12 Science Coordinator for the Douglas County School System, wrote a column for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on critical race theory earlier this week where he argued it’s possible to love America and acknowledge mistakes in our past.
Bethel wrote: “You can Google the Georgia Standards of Excellence for US History, the document that governs what gets taught and how it’s taught across Georgia. The instructions mention 45 individuals by name, and 42 of them are white men. Of course, there are the Thomas Jeffersons and Ben Franklins, but also the Daniel Shays and Andrew Carnegies. Eleanor Roosevelt, the lone woman appears at 31, while the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and former President Barack Obama appear 38th and 45th respectively.
“No knock on white men, but I ask you to imagine what it must feel like for our Native American and Asian American students wondering, “Gee Whiz! You mean to tell me that absolutely nobody who looks like me did anything of significance in this country’s centuries-old history?’ ”
Bethel ends the column with this plea to decision makers:
“If it is the term ‘critical race theory’ that worries you, investigate what those who support it actually desire for our schools and our state. Judge those desires with your heart, with godly wisdom and empathy. Then call it whatever you wish, but let’s put action behind it. Let’s create classrooms that lead to a world where all are understood, and all are valued.”
