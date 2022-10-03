ATLANTA — Democrats and Republicans don’t agree about much in election season.
But Georgia’s congressional delegation joined forces Friday to push for a new mission for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County.
All 16 Georgians in the U.S. House and Senate – eight Republicans and six Democrats - signed a letter urging Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall to make Dobbins the future site of upgraded C-130J aircraft.
Dobbins currently houses one of the Air Force’s four C-130H Reserve units. The older C-130H aircraft are slated to be replaced by more modern C-130Js to fly global logistical support missions.
The letter cites Dobbins’ long history as a regional landmark and jobs center as well as its proximity to the Georgia Tech Research Institute, which conducts more than $700 million of research annually for government and private industry.
The base also is adjacent to Lockheed Martin, manufacturer of a variety of military aircraft including the B-47 Stratojet, C-141 Starlifter, C-5 Galaxy, F-22, F-35, and the C-130 Hercules, a four-engine military transport plane.
“There is no place else in America with closer ties, both operational and industrial, to the historic and indispensable C-130 and all its variants than the Marietta and North Atlanta community,” the Georgia lawmakers argued.
The Air National Guard received the first of eight C-130Js last November to modernize its transport capabilities.
The C-130H models have been operational since 1992. The last aircraft was retired in September of last year.
