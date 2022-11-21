ATLANTA — For decades, Georgia’s military bases could rely on an influential congressional delegation to land the new missions they needed to remain vibrant.

The Peach State first had U.S. Rep. Carl Vinson and Sen. Richard Russell chairing their respective chambers’ Armed Services committees, putting them in perfect position to look out for Georgia’s interests. They were followed by Sen. Sam Nunn, who chaired the Senate Armed Services Committee, and later by Sens. Max Cleland and Saxby Chambliss, who served on the panel.

