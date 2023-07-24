ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is about to launch an experiment with a different form of transportation tax designed to capture revenue from drivers of electric vehicles.

The agency is looking for 150 volunteers to take part in a federally funded pilot project that will replace gasoline and other motor fuels taxes with a tax based on the number of miles driven. Three states — Washington, Oregon, and Utah — already have adopted mileage-based user fees, while at least four others are doing pilot projects to test the concept.