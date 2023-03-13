Tough

Georgia Republican legislators have pushed along law-and-order bills that tack on more jail time for felonies and misdemeanor charges that include street gang offenses and rioting.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s legislators head into the final stretch of a 2023 session with a number of tough-on-crime bills that will escalate criminal penalties for unruly protesters, misdemeanor offenses and street gangs and shift the balance of power of prosecutors and judges.

Several Republican-backed law-and-order bills cleared the March 6 deadline for legislation to advance to the opposite chamber. As the session concludes on March 29, Republican lawmakers are following through on their campaign promises of setting stiffer minimum sentences, requiring cash or property bail to get out of jail for a greater number of misdemeanor offenses, and creating ways to punish county prosecutors who have been accused of being soft on crime.

