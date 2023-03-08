ATLANTA — The Georgia House Appropriations Committee approved a $32.5 billion fiscal 2024 budget Wednesday that prioritizes mental-health care and law enforcement.

The spending plan, which takes effect July 1, includes the $2,000 pay raises for teachers and state employees Gov. Brian Kemp requested in January. But it goes further by targeting additional $2,000 increases for law enforcement personnel at a cost of $13 million.

