ATLANTA — Democrats in the Georgia House of Representatives will field a mix of veterans and new leaders in the minority party’s leadership team during the upcoming 2023-24 legislative term.
The House Democratic Caucus reelected Rep. James Beverly Tuesday to serve as minority leader for the next two years. Beverly, D-Macon, was elected to the House in 2010 and chosen minority leader by his Democratic colleagues two years ago.
Rep. Sam Park was elected to leadership for the first time. Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become minority whip in January, making him the first Asian American to rise to a leadership position in the General Assembly.
“This caucus is the vanguard for change, and our diversity is our strength,” Park said. “We stand united in our common cause of creating a better Georgia, and I will work tirelessly in this role to serve each member of our caucus.”
House Democrats returned Rep. Billy Mitchell, D-Stone Mountain, to the chairmanship of the caucus. The 2023-24 term will mark his second in that role.
Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, will step into a leadership role for the first time as caucus vice chair.
Democrats posted a net gain of two seats in the House in the Nov. 8 elections, bringing their numbers to 79 of the chamber’s 180 seats.
The 2023 legislative session will begin under the Gold Dome Jan. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.