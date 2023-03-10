ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a $32.5 billion fiscal 2024 state budget Thursday after a debate over whether to restore full funding to Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship program.

The budget, which passed 167-1 and now moves to the state Senate, would increase spending by $2.2 billion — or 7.4% — over the fiscal 2023 budget the General Assembly adopted last spring.

