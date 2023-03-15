Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s gang crackdown legislation is on track to become the first tough-on-crime law to move through the Georgia Legislature in 2023.

The Kemp-backed Senate Bill 44 was advanced by a House judiciary subcommittee on Monday by a party line vote, creating a mandatory five-year prison sentence for gang-related offenses and adding another five years to a conviction of recruiting minors or people with disabilities to join street gangs. The legislation advances to the full House Judiciary Committee despite objections that imposing longer mandatory minimum sentences and curtailing judges’ discretion will run counter to its intention of reducing the power of gangs.

Trending Videos