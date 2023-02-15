ATLANTA — Legislation extending aid to pregnant women in Georgia through the federal Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) program sailed through the state House of Representatives Monday.

House Bill 129, which passed 173-1, is sponsored by freshman Rep. Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville, one of Gov. Brian Kemp’s House floor leaders. Kemp proposed the legislation during his State of the State address last month.

Trending Videos