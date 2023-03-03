Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 46F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 46F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.