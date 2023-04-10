Hemp

A hemp store in Acworth is shown.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

In the final days of this year’s legislative session, a bill aimed at regulating hemp products fell short after lawmakers tried to insert language banning Delta-8 THC and similar products that are often used recreationally.

House Bill 458, sponsored by Ashburn Republican Rep. Clay Pirkle, aims to restrict sales of these products to anyone younger than 21 and set testing requirements to weed out contaminants. The proposal remains alive for 2024, the second year of a two-year legislative cycle.

Trending Videos