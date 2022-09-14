ATLANTA — A Southwest Georgia man has pleaded guilty to drug charges after federal agents discovered a methamphetamine-soaked rug and packages of crystal methamphetamine at the Atlanta airport.

Chad Williamson, 42, of Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in federal court in Albany. He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison up to a maximum of life behind bars and a $10 million fine.

