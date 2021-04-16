When Chris Hodges was hired at Georgia Power, he was interested in doing electrical work in building maintenance.
However, four years into working for the power company, Hodges did an apprenticeship to become a lineworker.
Now, the Alexander High graduate serves as a crew leader for the distribution team that serves the Austell area, which includes Douglas County.
Hodges has been with Georgia Power since 2005, and has worked as a lineworker since 2009.
During the month of April, Georgia Power and other electric utilities in the state are celebrating “Lineworker Appreciation Month” in an effort to encourage customers to thank utility workers.
“I had family members to work at Georgia Power, and I decided to apply after high school,” Hodges said. “I wasn’t looking to be a lineworker, but I’ve throughly enjoyed it.”
Lineworkers usually aren’t in the spotlight until there is a major outage caused by a storm.
They perform essential work in all conditions and following severe weather, including the recent spring thunderstorms and tornadoes across the state.
“We are on call 24 hours a day,” Hodges said.
Hodges has spent most of his time on the westside of Atlanta, but has worked as far away on a daily basis in DeKalb County.
There have been times that he has been part of crews called to other parts of the country to help after storm damage.
Hodges said he has travelled to Florida, New York, Texas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania to name a few places.
He said helping people has been a big motivation for the job, after spending upwards to 12 hours in a truck to get to a new location.
“Just seeing how happy people are when you get their power turned on is a thrill,” Hodges said. “They are so thankful. We’ve been given cookies and other treats.”
This past Monday, Hodges had a long work day because of an outage. He worked from 6:30 a.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
“It was a long day,” he said. “You are scheduled to work eight hours but it can go longer depending on the situation.”
Having suffered a personal tragedy in 2011 when his home burnt down, Hodges is sympathetic to those experiencing a hard time during an outage.
“I know what the customers are going through,” Hodges said. “We had a lot of support from family and Georgia Power when our house burnt down. You see a different side of people during storms. Not only can a storm take a house, but it can take a life.”
Hodges thanks his wife, Renee, for her support. The couple were high school sweethearts, and now have two children. Renee is an elementary school teacher in the county.
“It takes a special person to be married to a lineworker,” he said. “There has been a lot of missed birthdays, anniversaries and date nights because you are on a call. She is a special kind of wife.”
Georgia Power invites customers to share their thanks during “Thank a Lineman” month.
Throughout Georgia Power’s 2021 Thank a Lineman initiative, saying “thank you” is quick and easy by signing the digital card at www.Georgia Power.com/ThankALineman.
Also, the company encourages customers to use the hashtag #ThankALineman on their social media platforms.
“The dedication our line crews have shown over this past year, responding to severe storms, tornadoes, hurricanes and more amid an ongoing pandemic is incredible, but that dedication is something they have always stood for,” Fran Forehand, senior vice president of Power Delivery said in a statement released by the company. “That’s why we are so proud to recognize the exceptional work they do in our communities across the state and show our appreciation not just this month, but every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.