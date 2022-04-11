Georgia rolls back precautions two years after COVID-19 shut down, leaving some vulnerable

State Sen. Donzella James’ voice isn’t as strong as it used to be. In January 2021, James tested positive for COVID-19. She thought it was just her chronic bronchitis, but the next morning, she found herself in a crowded emergency room. After subsequent bouts of pneumonia and blood clots, she finally left the hospital in May.
James, an Atlanta Democrat whose district includes the eastern half of Douglas County, remains vigilant about COVID-19 today. “I saw people every day dying all around me,” she said. “I am concerned because I know far well what that COVID can do to you.”
Just over two years ago, on April 3, 2020, Gov. Brian Kemp established a statewide shelter-in-place order, which he lifted a month later.
Today, cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the state are all relatively low by pandemic standards, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The majority of Georgia counties have low rates of community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
State leaders have responded quickly by loosening public health measures. In late March, Kemp signed a bill banning school mask mandates. In early April, the Georgia Legislature passed a bill banning “vaccine passports,” and it awaits the governor’s signature.
“We know that our numbers are down because people are not really being tested,” said Rex Democratic state Rep. Sandra Scott. “We need to continue to encourage testing; we need to continue to encourage people to get vaccinated because we do not know where this virus stops.”
James is one of more than 110,000 Georgians hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic claimed Georgia’s first reported death. She wears a mask everywhere and checks the latest numbers daily with an app on her phone. But not everyone is taking this level of care.
Statewide COVID-19 resources
For the latest status report from the Georgia Department of Public Health, visit: https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
For information related to COVID-19 testing in Georgia, visit: https://gema.georgia.gov/covid-19-testing-info
For information related to COVID-19 vaccines in Georgia, visit:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.