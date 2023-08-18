ATLANTA — While the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is seeing an uptick in new COVID cases and hospitalizations related to COVID, the numbers remain relatively low, compared to the state’s peak in January 2022 or even summer COVID increases in previous years.

The increases DPH is currently seeing are likely a combination of a new COVID variant, people not prioritizing prevention measures, more summer travel and people at large gatherings, and some waning of immunity from vaccination or prior infection. The new variant, EG.5, which has been nicknamed “Eris,” is the dominant COVID variant spreading in the U.S. It is responsible for about 17% of new COVID cases in the country and about 16% of new cases in Georgia, according to a release from DPH on Friday. Early data indicates Eris may be more easily transmissible than some other variants, but it does not appear to cause more severe disease. The CDC says the current COVID vaccine is effective against Eris, and Eris infections are picked up by COVID tests.