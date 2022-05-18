ATLANTA — More than $170 million in federal investments in affordable housing are heading to Georgia, the Peach State's two U.S. senators announced Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding will come through five programs: formula-based Community Development Block Grants, HOME Investment Partnerships to help rehabilitate affordable housing units, Emergency Solutions Grants aimed at the homeless, Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS, and Housing Trust Fund Grants for affordable housing for low-income residents.
Most of the money - $96.8 million - will go to the state, with the remainder headed to 27 localities across Georgia.
"These robust federal investments in our state's housing infrastructure will make it more affordable for hardworking Georgians at every income bracket to find better, more cost-effective housing," said Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. "These investments will help elevate families into the working and middle class."
The $170 million is in addition to $469,841 in federal pandemic relief funds Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., secured last December to upgrade affordable housing for low-income Georgians in rural communities.
