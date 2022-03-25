Georgia Trend Magazine published a feature story in its March issue focusing on Douglas County. The feature article takes in Douglas County’s evolution and development from a “19th century ‘New South’ town with its railroad, cotton mill, hotel, bank and commercial district,” to attracting billions of dollars in investment and being home to “the likes of Google, Amazon, Switch, Microsoft and more.
In addition to the migration of data centers to the county, the article touches on new investment and mixed-use development and also gives equal time to the city of Villa Rica, as well.
“The feature in Georgia Trend Magazine is an excellent opportunity to showcase the progress in Douglas and the partnerships that make that a reality,” said Douglas County Chamber President Sara Ray in an emailed response. “The Douglas County Chamber has some very exciting initiatives we are rolling out this year to move us forward as a community where partnerships and businesses thrive.”
Douglas County’s economic development is at the heart of the GT article, which recognizes the formulation of Elevate Douglas.
Ray says that Elevate Douglas has been in the works for the last three-and-a-half years.
“It streamlines a lot of processes and allows us to hire even more qualified staff because we share the cost of salaries. We’re working smarter, not harder,” she told Georgia Trend.
Chris Pumphrey heads up Elevate Douglas, a public-private partnership that creates “one voice” for economic development in the county, linking the city, county and the Chamber.
Pumphrey said that Douglas County has become nationally recognized as a place for data centers and that’s helped to raise the outlook on the community.
He pointed out to GT that while data centers don’t employ as many at a particular site, they have helped to raise the wage profile of the community.
Villa Rica’s Mayor Gil McDougal has been working to connect up the city with Douglas County. Part of Villa Rica, about 40%, is in Douglas County.
McDougal proposes to use a Tax Allocation District (TAD) to build a $140 million mixed-use development and infrastructure that would bring the Mirror Lake Connector into the picture. He says the long-term tax revenue benefit is apparent from the math.
McDougal is hoping the 60-acre project will get started later this year with an anticipated build-out in 16 to 18 months. The entire TAD is about 240 acres and the road and infrastructure is estimated at between $9 million and $15 million.
“I think this is a game-changer for the city,” he said. “It’s not just that I want to do this big stuff, but it’s also the responsible thing to do for the community,” McDougal told GT.
In Douglasville, the Town Green is a project on track to complete sometime next year. Douglasville’s city council approved just over $12 million for the project that will include a 500-seat amphitheater, and mixed-use development with parking.
And on the county radar, local shopping hub Arbor Place Mall and the cluster of associated traffic and other activity from years past is being addressed with the largest road project in the county’s history, according to David Good, director of SPLOST communications, also quoted in Georgia Trend.
The widening of Lee Road from the I-20 bridge south to Highway 92 has recently gotten underway.
“Revenue from SPLOST that was passed in November 2016 is helping to fund this project,” Good said. “More than $19 million was just approved in the last Board of Commissioners meeting for construction.”
And while managing economic development, future growth, and expanding the infrastructure is vital, the quality of life has as at least as much to do with the human side of the equation.
GT’s focus on the local community extends to acknowledge the efforts of Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge William H. ‘Beau’ McLain and a nonprofit organization he co-founded called Faith in Action.
Judge McClain, also responded by email to a request for comment on the GT article,
“Georgia Trend’s recognition of Douglas County, Douglasville, and Villa Rica is due in no small part to the hard work, vision, and creativity of our business, civic, and political leadership,” McClain said. “But we also have a diverse church and ministry community which addresses nearly every physical and spiritual need in a comprehensive and cooperative way. I’m certain that when one of our volunteers brings food to a homeless man, it has as much impact as when Chris, Sara, and others bring Microsoft and Google. God blesses us when we serve people in need, and there is an untold story about many who do that well in Douglas County.”
The Georgia Trend feature concludes by noting that Douglasville and Douglas County are “changing the narrative” from the days of being a “sleepy bedroom community” to “fast becoming a destination for those who want to live, work and play without venturing far from their own backyards.”
