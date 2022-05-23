ATLANTA — Early voting ahead of today’s Georgia primaries ended Friday with an all-time high of more than 850,000 voters either casting a ballot in person or returning an absentee ballot.
Those totals represented a 168% increase over early voting ahead of the last gubernatorial primaries in 2018 and a 212% jump over early voting turnout for the primaries two years ago.
In Douglas County, 12,074 voters had cast their ballots through Friday, a 226% increase over 2018. There were 262 mailed ballots still outstanding in the county as of the weekend; those ballots will be accepted through Tuesday.
The record early voting showing is a testament of public trust in the process since the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed election reform legislation last year, GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Saturday.
The 2021 measure, branded by legislative Democrats as voter suppression, replaced the signature-match verification process for absentee ballots with a photo ID requirement and restricted the location of absentee ballot drop boxes.
“The incredible turnout we have seen demonstrates once and for all that Georgia’s Election Integrity Act struck a good balance between the guardrails of access and security,” Raffensperger said.
Statewide, Republicans cast 483,149 early ballots compared to 368,949 voters who cast Democratic ballots. Independent voters cast 5,303 nonpartisan ballots.
In Douglas, Democrats cast 6,852 early ballots (56.8%), Republicans cast 5,177 early ballots (42.9%) and 45 voters chose a nonpartisan ballot.
The GOP top-of-the-ballot races have drawn the most attention this spring, with Gov. Brian Kemp facing a challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and University of Georgia football great Herschel Walker leading a field of candidates running for the U.S. Senate.
Stacey Abrams is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination unopposed, while incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has only token primary opposition.
Reports of Democrats choosing Republican primary ballots to vote against GOP candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump also may have helped swell early voting in GOP primaries.
Four Douglas County races have more than one candidate on the ballot.
Incumbent Superior Court Judge Cynthia C. Adams has one opponent — local attorney Corey Martin.
Adams was appointed to her seat in 2017 by former Gov. Nathan Deal and was given a new term by the county’s voters four years ago. This race will be decided in the May 24 nonpartisan general election and will be on the ballots of all voters regardless of whether they choose a Democratic, Republican or Nonpartisan ballot.
In addition to the superior court judgeship, all voters who choose a Democratic ballot will decide the county’s solicitor-general for the next four years. Incumbent Solicitor Sonya Compton will face former assistant solicitor Tamara Oyinloye, with the winner taking the seat since no Republicans qualified.
Democratic voters in County Commission District 1 will decide between incumbent Henry Mitchell and challenger Barney Young Jr., with the winner moving on to face Republican Elizabeth Bennett in November.
The County Commission District 4 seat is open this year with incumbent Republican Commissioner Ann Jones Guider not running for a new term. Three Democrats — Dominique Conteh, Tony Montcalm and Yvonne Shaw — are vying for their party’s nomination. The winner moves on to the November general election to face Mark Alcarez, the only Republican to qualify.
Douglas County will have seven state legislators in Atlanta next year after redistricting and three of those seats have competitive races in one or both of the May 24 partisan primaries.
District 35 State Sen. Donzella James, an Atlanta Democrat, will face three opponents in the Democratic Primary — Lula Gilliam, Mike Glanton Jr. and Whitney Kenner Jones. The winner of the primary will take the seat with no Republicans qualifying.
District 61 State Rep. Roger Bruce, an Atlanta Democrat, also has three challengers in the Democratic Primary — Robert Dawson, Rashaun Kemp and Monique McCoy. The winner of the primary will take the seat with no Republicans qualifying.
The House District 64 seat is open with state Rep. Micah Gravley, whose District 67 covers much of the new 64th, choosing to retire after 10 years in Atlanta.
Two Republicans and three Democrats will be on the ballot for the 64th District seat with the winners of each primary facing off in the November general election.
District 64 Democrats will pick from Montenia Edwards, Christopher R. Thornton and Mignon Willis, while Republicans will choose between Shane Miller and Kimberly R. New.
Douglas County is split between the 3rd and 13th Congressional Districts under redistricting.
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, the Republican incumbent in the 3rd District which covers the western two-thirds of Douglas, will face Jared Craig in the GOP primary, with the winner moving on to November to take on Democrat Val Almonord.
U.S. Rep. David Scott, the Democratic incumbent in the 13th District which covers the eastern third of Douglas, will face Mark Baker, Shastity Driscoll and Vincent Fort in the Democratic primary. The winner will advance to the November general election against the winner of the Republican primary between Caesar Gonzales and Calina Plotky.
If a runoff is needed to decide any of the May 24 contests, it would take place June 21.
Visit https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/ to check your voter registration status, assigned precinct, view sample ballots and more.
More information about elections in Douglas County can be found at https://www.celebratedouglascounty.com/274/Elections-Voter-Registration.
Sentinel Editor Ron Daniel and Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.