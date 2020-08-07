The Georgia High School Association has canceled all preseason football scrimmage games that were scheduled for later this month.
However, the high school governing body left the regular-season schedule intact, with the first regular-season games across the state, including in Douglas County, set to start the week of Sept. 4.
School athletic administrators and football coaches remain optimistic that the season will be played.
Rockdale County announced Friday it will postpone all fall sports, effectively canceling football for the three high schools in that east metro Atlanta county since most of the state’s schools are still planning to start their seasons next month.
Two small Class A programs — Twiggs and Stewart counties — previously announced they were canceling fall sports.
“After careful consultation and deliberation, I have determined that we will postpone our fall sports season until second semester of the 2020-21 school year,” Rockdale County Schools Superintendent Terry Oatts said in a message on the school district’s website. “I have tasked our Director of Athletics with developing a second semester sports schedule for these traditional fall sports accordingly. As a district, we are committed to an active fall sports season; however, we must continue to prioritize above all else the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and athletic personnel. In my judgment, the prospects for a viable fall sports season are more favorable if implemented during second semester when hopefully we will have significantly reduced local, regional and statewide infection and hospitalization rates resulting in decreased case counts.”
“I understand why the GHSA canceled the scrimmages,” Douglas County High athletic director and assistant football coach Travis Smith said. “I think this gives us a little more time to figure things out. I’m out of opinions and will just obey the orders that are passed down to me.”
Like most schools, Douglas County had two scrimmage games scheduled against Hiram (Aug. 21) and Pebblebrook (Aug. 28).
Smith decided to look on the positive side.
“It will give us two more weeks to prepare for the season,” he said.
Most teams open the season against non-region opponents before taking on their region schedule.
Last month, the GHSA pushed back the start of the regular season to September and said that there still would be a five-game playoff schedule and a state championship the week after the Christmas break.
“It is hard for everybody right now,” Chapel Hill coach Justin DeShon said. “The safety of the kids is important. These kids have put in a ton of work, and I hate to see them not being able to play. We understand about this virus. I just don’t want to lead these kids to nothing after all their work.”
Other GHSA moves put off competitive cheerleading to winter and one-act play is tentatively scheduled for the spring.
GHSA executive director Robin Hines made the announcement about canceled scrimmage games in an email to member schools and the board of trustees.
It came after his weekly Wednesday meeting with the GHSA’s sports-medicine advisory council.
The move addresses the concerns expressed last week from state Department of Health chairman Dr. Kathleen Toomey, who cited football, cheerleading, chorus and band as higher-risk school activities in the midst of the pandemic.
Two other fall sports, cross country and fast-pitch softball, remain on schedule, and their first competitions were allowed this week.
“There are so many layers to this,” DeShon said. “It is hard to see what directions we are going.”
