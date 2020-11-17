Jim Steele, the first Black superintendent of Douglas County Schools, died Tuesday.
Steele served as superintendent from 1989 to 1992. He was elected to the role when the position was still chosen by the voters in the county.
Steele started his career in education as a band teacher at R.L. Cousins in 1964 and moved to Douglasville from Pritchard, Alabama.
He later became the assistant principal at Stewart Middle School and then its principal before being elected superintendent.
Stewart stood at just 5-feet tall. But former school board member Jeff Morris, who first met Steele as a sixth-grader at Stewart, said he was a “giant of a man.”
“I am very saddened to hear about the death of Jim Steele,” Morris said. “Jim was a great man, educator, mentor, but mostly a great friend and ally. Mr. Steele was a tireless principal and took the time to learn every child’s name prior to the Christmas break. He made all the kids feel loved and we all loved him. Jim was small in physical stature but was a giant of a man.”
In 2015, Steele attended a ribbon-cutting for the Jim Steele Freshman Academy at Douglas County High School.
After the ribbon cutting, dozens of people flooded through the doors of the 62,000 square foot brick building, which reads “JIM STEELE FRESHMAN ACADEMY,” above its entrance.
“It’s great,” Steele said in 2015 of the building bearing his name. “They got three rooms that are big enough to bring all the kids together. … They’ve got one classroom set up completely with computers and every science teacher has a lab.”
After all the handshakes, laughs, reminiscing and hugging at ribbon-cutting, Steele said education, relationships and life are all about making everything personal.
“I want people to realize that everything needs to be personal when it comes to relationships,” Steele said in 2015. “Get to know the kids. Kids need to get to know their parents. Friends need to get to know their friends. ... I had a praying mom and dad, and the things that they taught me, books couldn’t have taught me.”
