Cam Gill has his diamond-studded Super Bowl championship ring.
He made the visit to the White House and got a picture with the President of the United States.
Now, the former Chapel Hill High standout is solely focused on competing for playing time with the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Gill, a reserve outside linebacker, has been participating in training camp the last two weeks.
“It has been going great,” Gill said via cellphone. “I’ve been working on my pass rush. I’m excited going into Year 2. This is a big leap from the first year to the second season.”
Because of COVID restrictions last year, teams weren’t allowed to play preseason games.
Despite no NFL game footage, Gill beat the odds as an undrafted free agent and made the Bucs 53-man roster. He was the only player from the county to open the season on an NFL active roster.
He played mostly as a reserve and on special teams last year.
“I’m pretty confident after coming off a good offseason,” Gill said. “I had a couple interceptions during OTA (Organized Team Activities). I’m not thinking as much. I’m just going out there and playing.”
Because most teams limit starters’ playing time during preseason games, Gill is looking forward to being on the field a lot in the Bucs’ three preseason games.
The Bucs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 14 in their first preseason game. On Aug. 21, Tampa Bay hosts the Tennessee Titans before wrapping up the preseason schedule on Aug. 28 at the Houston Texans.
“I think I have more opportunities now,” Gill said. “I’m definitely excited about the preseason.”
Tampa Bay opens the regular season on Sept. 9 at home agains the Dallas Cowboys before hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 19.
The Bucs travel to Atlanta for a Dec. 5 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Last season in 12 games, Gill had six total tackles, including four solo.
He calls sacking Kansas City Chief MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl the highlight of his young career.
“To do it against a player of his caliber is amazing,” Gill said. “He commands so much respect.”
Gill said getting a taste of success has fueled him to do even better this season.
“The reality of winning the Super Bowl has sunk in,” he said. “It showed me what I was able to do. It has let me know what is yet to come. I’m very hungry now. I’m not satisfied. I got a taste of the success and it makes me strive harder.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.