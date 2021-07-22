Walking through the door of the White House, Cam Gill began to get the chills.
“I’m not going to lie, I never imagined at 23-years-old that I would be in the White House, and getting a chance to meet the President of the United States,” Gill said via cellphone Tuesday afternoon. “I was star struck. Walking through them doors gave me the chills. I was about to meet the most important person in the world.”
Gill and his reigning Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House where they met with President Joe Biden and presented him with a No. 46 Bucs jersey.
Players took videos and All-Pro quarterback Tom Brady had a few jokes for Biden.
“Not a lot of people think that we could have won, and in fact I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won,” Brady said. “You understand that, Mr. President?”
“I understand that,” Biden responded.
Jokes aside, Gill cherished his moment to meet the President.
As Biden was making his way around to greet players, Gill handed a teammate his cellphone.
When Biden got through asking his jersey number and congratulating him, the former Chapel Hill High star asked the President for a photo op.
“Everybody was standing around acting shy,” Gill said. “When he made his way towards me, I asked for a picture.”
Gill posted the photos of himself in the White House and the picture with Biden on social media.
“I know the guys really, really enjoyed it, even with the heat,” said Bucs coach Bruce Arians, who is eager for the 2021 season with training camp opening next week. “I just told them it’s another work day. We got to get a workout in today, so standing in the sun’s a good one.”
Gill, a reserve linebacker, was a rookie during the 2020 season. He made the team as an undrafted free agent following an All-American career at Wagner College in New York.
He played mainly on the special teams and in a backup role this past season. Gill had a quarterback sack during the Bucs 31-9 Super Bowl win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Tampa Bay made NFL history by becoming the first Super Bowl champions to win in their home stadium.
A crowd of 24,835 saw the game live because of COVID restrictions.
