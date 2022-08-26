Rumours logan white #1

Rumours ATL, an Atlanta-based band that recreates the sound of Fleetwood Mac at the height of their career, will be the headline act at Villa Rica’s final Summer Concert series on Friday, Sept. 9, kicking off the Villa Rica Gold Rush Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10.

 Logan White/Special

The Fleetwood Mac song “Gold Rush Woman” could be on the setlist Friday, Sept. 9, when a tribute group for the iconic band headlines a free concert kicking off Villa Rica’s Gold Rush Festival.

Rumours ATL, an Atlanta group that recreates the sound of one of the most creative and influential pop-rock bands of the 20th century, will take the stage at The MILL amphitheater the night before the festival.

