District 13 U.S. Rep. David Scott has been in Congress since first being elected in 2002.
This year, the Atlanta Democrat will have to defeat Republican challenger Caesar Gonzales to win another two-year term in Washington.
For the past decade, District 13 included all of Douglas County. Under reapportionment, the district was redrawn and now includes just the eastern third of the county. The western two-thirds of the county are now in District 3.
Scott has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida A&M University and a master’s in business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Scott is married to Alfredia Aaron-Scott. They have two adult children and two grandchildren.
In a phone call to the Sentinel on Monday, Scott said he was in Douglas County campaigning.
Gonzales lives in Winston and has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He is an engineer, fabricator and technician.
Gonzales is divorced and has four children and one grandchild.
Gonzales said the 13th District is great because of its “cultural diversity” and “economic base.”
“The best district to live in,” he said.
On the biggest issue facing the district, Gonzales said, “lack of fiscal accountability and oversight of resources/crime rate/drop in median income.”
On how he would address those issues if elected, Gonzales said “Accountability of federal resources/vocation training for youth and displaced workers; fostering entrepreneurship.”
On development in Douglas County and metro Atlanta, Gonzales said, “growth is not fast enough but infrastructure and workforce have to be bolstered to follow growth.”
On ensuring Congress is more transparent, Gonzales said he “will be as transparent as possible and encourage the same in Congress.”
On the issue of putting the country on firmer financial footing, Gonzales stressed “accountability and oversight of federal resources” as well as “vocational training for youth and displaced workers” and “fostering entrepreneurship.”
Asked what makes him the best candidate for District 13, Gonzales said, “I have lived in the 13th district for 25 years and have a vested interest in its success.”
Scott lists his positions on financial reform, employment and job fairs, health care, veterans, education and gun safety on his website.
On financial reform, Scott is an advocate for balancing the federal budget, closing tax loopholes and cutting spending through eliminating programs that don’t work.
“I believe no matter what side of the aisle you are on; we must ensure fairness in the tax system,” Scott writes on his website. “The wealthiest Americans should pay their fair share and not leave the middle class with a major tax burden.”
Scott points to the job fairs he has held for more than 16 years as a way he is helping provide constituents with financial stability. Scott said he supports a $15 minimum wage and has supported the Davis Bacon Act which requires laborers and mechanics to be paid local prevailing wages on public works projects.
On health care, Scott supports making it accessible to everyone. He holds an annual health fair which provides services to thousands of constituents. He is also working to close the Medicaid coverage gap.
Scott writes on his website he wants to improve services at the Veterans Administration. He supported House Resolution 3230 which allows a veteran enrolled in the VA health care system to get care outside of the VA if he or she is unable to get an appointment within 30 days or if a veteran resides more than 40 miles from the nearest VA medical facility.
On education, Scott authored House Resolution 51 which is helping with $80 million in scholarships allocated to 19 1890 HBCU Land Grant College and University students from the 13th District.
On gun safety, Scott supports background checks and safety locks on guns and hopes the country will “find a commsense solution to our nation’s ongoing gun violence epidemic.”
