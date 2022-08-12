June 2022 was the busiest month the Good Samaritan Center has ever had in its 37 years in Douglas County.
From May to June, GSC served an additional 187 families, bringing the total number of households served in June to 1,869. Moreover, each household took home an average of 66 pounds of food.
“As inflation has increased, so, too, has the need for our service. As more and more people are priced out of shopping at grocery stores, they turn to us,” said Michael Sizemore, director of operations at GSC.
Chris Bonich, director of development, added that “we are allowing clients to use a cart and shop in our warehouse for the first time since March 2020. This lets families to get what they like and, most importantly, to make a connection with our volunteers. The Good Samaritan Center is, first and foremost, a ministry that offers food alongside spiritual counseling. When we are working inside and clients are waiting outside, the most important things we do — connecting, counseling and praying — are missing. So we are overjoyed about the return to in-person shopping.”
“In order to meet the increased demand for food from Good Samaritan Center, we need donations and partnerships. If individuals or companies want to help us carry out our mission, they can donate through a PayPal link on our website or mail in a check. If your business has food to donate, please contact me or Chris so we can start working together,” Sizemore said.
The Good Samaritan Center of Douglas County began providing food, emergency aid, and emotional/spiritual support to our low-income neighbors in 1983. Since 2013, they have more than quadrupled the number of clients served and pounds of food distributed. In the first year of the pandemic, GSC served over one million pounds of food. GSC relies on the donations of time from its weekly staff of 30-plus volunteers and monetary gifts and in-kind donations from churches, individuals and businesses to carry out its mission.
