'GOOD TIME': Alexander grad Moon has top country song in nation

Alexander High teacher and coach Brian Robinson always knew Nic Cowan had the potential to exceed at whatever he chose to do beyond school.
It came as no surprise for Robinson to see that Cowan, who goes by Niko Moon, has the top song on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Moon’s single “Good Time” hit the charts in November 2020 and has risen to No. 1.
“He always had the potential to be good at anything he did,” said Robinson, who taught Moon in middle and high school. “He is a very talented young man.”
Moon is a former state champion in the 3,000-meters in track and field and was the top runner on the Cougars 2000 state champion cross country team.
Music has always been a passion for Moon, who is also a songwriter. He signed with Sony Music Nashville in July 2019.
“Their reputations speak for themselves and their belief in me is truly humbling,” Moon said at the time of his signing with the record company. “I believe that a person is only as strong as the people they surround themselves with, and with this team, the sky is the limit.”
Prior to releasing his debut album, Moon collaborated with Zac Brown and is credited with writing five songs for the Zac Brown Band.
Moon’s style has been described as one that embodies the “layered synthesis of his Georgia roots, pairing Atlanta-bred hip-hop with rural-fed traditional country,” according to a RCA Nashville news release.
Moon becomes the latest singer with ties to the county to hit big on the Billboard music charts.
In 2019 Lithia Springs High graduate Lil Was X, real name Montero Hill, spent a record 19 weeks atop Billboard Hot 100 chart with his song “Old Town Road” that featured Billy Ray Cyrus.
Douglas County High graduate Megan Danielle Phillips captured national attention on ‘The Voice’ as a popular contestant.
Moon moved from Texas to Georgia at the age of 10 when his father gave up a music career to become a truck driver.
A temp job by his mother relocated the family to Douglasville.
Moon started out as a drummer, the same instrument his father used to play.
“Both my parents are songwriters,” Moon said on his website. “They’re not professional, but they love to do it. Some of my first memories in life were crawling into the living room and watching them write a song together on guitar, sitting Indian-style on the floor.”
He was also talented in running, which earned him a scholarship to Samford University in Birmingham.
He left school after a year to pursue his musical career.
While waiting on his big break, Moon worked a construction job to earn a living, which parlayed in his owning a real estate appraisal company.
According to his website, Moon caught his big break when a a booking agent booked him for $200 a night.
He would eventually move to Nashville where his career has taken off.
“Good Time” is described as more than just an album but “a way of life for Moon,” a bio on his website says.
Moon’s relationship to both hip-hop and country makes the cross-pollination a natural one,” the website reads.
“Douglasville, Georgia, where he spent his teens, is 30 miles due west of downtown Hotlanta, the epicenter for OutKast, T.I. and The Ying-Yang Twins. Douglasville is likewise 30 miles north of Newnan, the home of holy-jeans wearing country singer Alan Jackson and the birthplace of “Seven Bridges Road” songwriter Steve Young,” the website reads. “Adding to Moon’s musical upbringing, his father was a part-time musician with a penchant for smart country artists — such as John Prine and Kris Kristofferson — and all those influences blended into Moon’s artful persona: a mix of hooky melodies, shrewd wordplay and edgy, electronic beats.”
“If my life was to have a sound, this is it,’ Moon says of the summery architecture in Good Time. “The way I think of it is bass and drums is Atlanta, and everything above it is Douglasville.’ ”
