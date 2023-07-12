Google recently awarded data center community grants to six Douglas County partners, giving out a total of $200,000 to the organizations.
The $200,000 in funding will be distributed between the six recipients and help increase access to STEAM education, address housing instability, combat climate challenges and support the arts.
The six partners include Douglas County School System, Douglas County Education Foundation, Youth Villages Inner Harbour, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, Circles Douglas County and Cultural Arts Council (CAC) Douglasville.
Grantees were reviewed by a team of local Google employees from the Douglas County data center and selected because of their short term, high impact programs.
“This group of grantees provide needed programming for local residents and we’re proud to support their work,” said Google’s Head of Data Center Economic and Community Development Amber Tillman.
Douglas County School System received funding that will directly impact the Lithia Springs Comprehensive High School STEM program. This program supports teacher development by giving teachers the opportunity to travel across the U.S. to other STEM programs to observe and collaborate on improving curriculum for students.
Douglas County Education Foundation received funding to support the purchase of new technology for the Douglas County School District Graduation Center, which will help students further their technological expertise. The funding will also go towards general support of STEM education in the county.
“Google is assisting us not only embrace technology in innovative ways, but through their partnership and support, we’re preparing students to be exceptional leaders in the workforce of the future,” said Douglas County School System Superintendent Trent North.
Youth Villages will utilize its funding to expand the STE(A)M Integration Project for At-Risk Youth. This initiative increases the usage of STE(A)M-based projects throughout the curriculum for all youth enrolled at Youth Villages Inner Harbour. Teachers will receive kits that include supplies, instructional videos, lesson plans and workbooks to carry out STE(A)M projects of their choice.
Chattahoochee Riverkeeper works in securing enough clean water for now and future generations. This funding will directly go in supporting the increase in Smart Trash Trap devices in the Metro Atlanta area. The Chattahoochee Aquatic Sensor System Integrated creates a real-time water quality sensor to find ‘hotspot’ areas of pollution.
Circles Douglas County brings together community resources to create programs that support people out of poverty and helps communities reduce their poverty rate. The funding will directly support the Housing Stability Initiative.
Cultural Arts Council (CAC) Douglasville funding will aid in the expansion of resources for the Create Outside the Lines Project, which aims to bridge the gap between technology and the arts. This support will allow for the purchase of two tablets, two portable hotspots, four high speed portable chargers and contactless card readers which will all assist in making transactions easier and safer for all customers and tourists supporting CAC programs.
According to a press release issued on behalf of Google,
“Since 2007, Google has given more than $8 million in charitable donations to nonprofits and schools in Georgia.”
