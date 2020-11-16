SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
A $100,000 grant from Google helped put Chromebooks in the hands of Douglas County School System students this school year.
The school system said in a release Friday that Google gave the donation to the Douglas County Education Foundation in support of the school system’s One-to-One technology initiative.
The One-to-One technology initiative provides an individual learning device — Chromebook or laptop — for each student and teacher, making it much easier for students and teachers to access instructional materials from school and home.
“Douglas County is our home, and we’ve seen COVID-19’s impact on the community over the past several months,” said Jim Brown, site operations manager for Google. “We have continued to explore ways to help address some of these challenges, and we remain committed to supporting our neighbors — from frontline healthcare workers to students, teachers and nonprofits — as we confront this global pandemic. We deeply admire and respect our local teachers, and we’re proud of the work the Douglas County School System has done to maintain valuable learning time for its students.”
“Plans for providing a Chromebook or laptop to every student had been in the works for a while,” said Superintendent Trent North. “When the coronavirus pandemic forced all students to begin this school year by attending classes virtually from home, our technology plans were expedited. Google came through, both generously and with perfect timing, helping the District purchase a device for loan to every student needing one. Our school system and community are fortunate to have Google partnering with us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.