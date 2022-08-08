Local governments will be collecting more in tax revenue this year thanks to the hot real estate market.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Douglasville City Council, and Villa Rica City Council have announced plans to leave their millage rates the same, while the Douglas County Board of Education plans to lower its maintenance and operations tax rate by a nominal 0.05%.
The millage rate is a calculation of property taxes based on the tax digest, or the combined taxable value of all property minus exemptions.
Taxable value is not the same as a property’s market value. The market value is based on what a house would be worth to a buyer and is not set by any taxing authority. The only thing those agencies do is assess a new tax value every year, a value which is set by state law at 40% of a property’s market value. Thus, a home that can be sold for $100,000 is assessed a tax value of $40,000.
And because property values generally rise due to inflation and new growth, the state requires taxing authorities like the cities, the county, and the county school board to calculate a rollback millage rate.
That rollback rate is intended to produce the same amount of tax revenues for the current year as the previous year, as if there had been no reassessment.
The four core metro Atlanta counties — Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett — saw the value of taxable property grow by 17% over the past year, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All four of those counties are doing as the governments in Douglas plan to do, leaving their millage rates virtually unchanged, the newspaper reported.
The Douglas County Board of Education tentatively plans a 9.67% tax rate increase over the rollback rate. The BOE plans to adopt a maintenance and operations millage rate of 19.50, down from 19.55 set last year.
The BOE’s proposed increase would result in an extra $120.40 in taxes paid on a home with a fair market value of $175,000, the school board reports. A non-homestead property with a fair market value of $200,000 would see $137.60 in additional taxes.
The school board held its first hearing on the increase Monday. Additional hearings are scheduled for Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 16 at 8 a.m.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners tentatively plans a 5.33% tax rate increase over the rollback rate. The BOC plans to adopt a millage rate of 12.563, the same as last year. The proposed increase would result in $47.06 in additional taxes on a home with a fair market value of $200,000, the BOC reports. A non-homestead property with a value of $225,000 would pay $57.24 in additional taxes under the proposed increase.
The BOC will hold hearings on the proposed increase on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.
The City of Douglasville plans a tentative 9.24% tax rate increase over the rollback rate. The Douglasville City Council plans to adopt a maintenance and operations millage of 7.211, the same rate adopted last year. The city plans to lower its bond millage from 0.90 mills down to 0.792 mills. A home with a fair market value of $250,000 would see an increase of $152.50 in additional taxes, the city estimates.
The Douglasville City Council will hold hearings on the proposed increase Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.
The City of Villa Rica plans a tentative 8.26% increase over the rollback rate. The Villa Rica City Council plans to adopt a millage rate of 6.25, the same rate adopted last year. A home with a fair market value of $262,500 would see an additional $50.09 in taxes and the increase on a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000 would be $57.24, the city reports.
The Villa Rica City Council will hold hearings on the proposed increase Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.
