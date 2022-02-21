Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed into law new maps for the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education.
The maps, which were redrawn as part of the reapportionment process that takes place every 10 years, made it to Kemp’s desk last Wednesday after both chambers in the General Assembly gave their approval.
Under the BOC’s new map, the four commission seats saw very little change. District 1 was not impacted at all and will stay the same. The Ashton Heights neighborhood off Berea Road in Winston moves from District 3 under the old map to District 4 under the new one. And the Carmel Chase neighborhood, Villa Lane and Lake Monroe Road south of Pope Road all move from District 2 to District 3 under the map.
The BOE’s map was also largely unchanged from the map drawn 10 years ago. The exception is the northeast corner of the county, including the Tributary neighborhood, which moves from District 3 to District 2.
While the Board of Commissioners and Board of Education needed state approval, the Douglasville City Council did not. That’s because the city charter allows changes to the charter with votes by the council at two consecutive meetings. The council approved its new map at meetings in January and earlier this month.
Among the big changes on the new ward maps in Douglasville, an area west of downtown and north of Interstate 20 moves from Wards 1 and 3 into Ward 2. South of I-20, Ward 1 gains an area to the east of the old district from Ward 4.
The General Assembly redrew maps for the U.S. Congress and state House and state Senate and those maps have been approved and signed by Kemp.
There is a lawsuit pending that may cause the districts to be redrawn.
Douglas County has been entirely within the 13th Congressional District represented by Democrat David Scott for the past decade. Under the new maps, the western two-thirds of the county will be in the 3rd Congressional District represented by West Point Republican Drew Ferguson.
All county residents should soon be receiving new voter registration cards in the mail showing their precinct and new voting districts for U.S. Congress, state Senate, state House, county commission, school board and city council for those living within incorporated Douglasville, Villa Rica and Austell.
The 2022 primary election during which nonpartisan races are decided and parties choose their nominees for the general election is May 24. The 2022 general election on Nov. 8.
Voters can also look up their information on the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
