Kemp

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to reporters after signing the amended fiscal year 2023 budget in early March.

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

Lawmakers signed off on a $32.4 billion spending plan for next year as the clock expired on the 2023 legislative session, although Gov. Brian Kemp warned of “significant holes” in the budget.

“I think it’s important for me to say tonight that the recent news from the Federal Reserve and others suggest there may be storm clouds on our nation’s economic horizon,” Kemp told members of the Senate on the final day of the session. “Additionally, there are significant holes in this year’s final budget that my office will need to work closely with you all, the House and the Office of Planning and Budget to address in the coming months.

