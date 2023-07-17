By SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Increased funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and Community Learning Centers has granted more summer learning opportunities for Douglas County’s middle and high school students.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 4:09 pm
By SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Increased funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and Community Learning Centers has granted more summer learning opportunities for Douglas County’s middle and high school students.
BSCA is designed to provide additional resources to improve student attendance and engagement in schools. The grants enhanced summer programming to support student achievement.
The Douglas County School System designed an innovative camp program for middle school students around high school preparation and readiness.
The Douglas County Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) Camp, hosted on the campus of West Georgia Technical College, pulled in teachers and facilitators from the College and Career Institute and the high school pathways program.
According to Claudia Copeland, Turner Middle School 21st CCLC site coordinator: “The CCI academy and the Summer Learning Program provided a visual of concepts learned in their classrooms. Students were allowed to engage with concepts that some presumed only to exist on paper.”
Geri Armstrong, principal and CEO of the College and Career Institute, offered students a warm welcome to kick off their day.
The high school career pathway teachers then offered real-world experiences and shared information on dual enrollment, the IB Magnet program, careers in Marketing, Early Childhood Education, Sports Medicine, and Emergency Medical Technician.
Students rotated through various classes or demonstrations and were provided with all of the necessary safety equipment to participate in each experimental learning segment.
Superintendent Trent North firmly believes in the transformative power of exposing students to high school career pathways early.
“At the heart of our district’s mission is educating Georgia’s future workforce,” North said. “With this exceptional camp, we prepare students for the future. We are engaging them in invaluable experiences to prepare them for workplace success. By exploring these pathways, students can continue attending and excelling in our high school college and career pathways and magnet programs.”
Students wrapped up their exciting camp experience with a tour of the College and Career Institute where they learned about other program opportunities including Welding, Dental Assisting, Patient Care Assisting, and Cosmetology.
Camp evaluations revealed 53% of students were unaware of high school career pathways prior to attending the innovative camp. Ninety% of students reported their attendance helped them grasp a better understanding of the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.