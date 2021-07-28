All Douglas County schools will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision, which will provide free lunch and breakfast to all students for the 2021-22 school year.
The program, which is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, eliminates the paperwork and makes lunch and breakfast free for all students.
Students would be required to pay for an extAra meal or juice and milk, according to Portia Lake, director of Public Information for DCSS.
Students are normally charged $3.50 for lunch and an extra juice or milk is 60 cents each. Faculty and staff and guests will still be required to pay full price for each meal.
Douglas County Schools Executive Director of School Nutrition Danielle Freeman said that the school system typically feeds about 17,000 students per day. She said that number will likely go up with the free meal program.
“We would like for everybody to take advantage of it,” Freeman said. “We think we will get an extra 5,000 students to participate.”
Teachers returned to school Wednesday for pre-planning and students return Aug. 4 for the first day of classes.
Freeman said that the program will ensure that a student will have breakfast and lunch for at least five of the seven days of the week.
“We are hoping to feed more students,” Freeman said. “For those students that were on the borderline of getting a free meal, they are now eligible. This definitely helps parents that did not qualify.”
She said that a hot meal is essential to the school day.
“The students will concentrate more and focus more on their success in the classroom,” Freeman said. “It will put parents’ minds at ease that their children are getting a good hot meal and not relying on vending machines.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.