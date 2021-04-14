When the first responders who work to insure public safety — oftentimes coming to the aid of the disabled — become disabled themselves the burden of dealing with their future can prove challenging.
Georgia lawmakers passed Senate Bill 60, which was adopted unanimously as things were winding down at this year’s legislative session. The bill, now headed to the governor’s desk to sign, revises the benefits firefighters and other public safety workers may receive with regard to job-related disabilities.
SB 60 provides further guidelines so as to revise when indemnification shall be paid in instances of a heart attack, stroke, or vascular rupture suffered by a public safety officer resulting in certain disabilities or death.
“Georgia State Indemnification Fund; shall be paid in instances of a heart attack, stroke, or vascular rupture to Public Safety Officer meaning law enforcement, firefighter, emergency medical technician, emergency management rescue specialist, state highway employee, or prison guard,” explained state Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, in an emailed response.
According to Rep. Gravley, who was also contacted by phone, the new law builds on some previous legislation.
“This is something I’d worked on for four years, this was kind of Part Two of firefighter cancer, except it incorporates all public safety workers. It’s a big win for public safety,” he said.
Gravley, whose district includes portions of Douglas and Paulding counties, passed the Firefighter Cancer Protection Act in 2017. HB 146 mandated certain cancer insurance provisions for firefighters.
Gravley explained that previously under state law a public safety worker who suffered a heart attack, stroke, or vascular rupture later or separate from the performance of work was not covered.
“What we did was we aligned it with federal law, which said not later than 24 hours after performing work related activity; they will be eligible for both state and federal indemnification,” Gravley said.
According to language in the bill,
“If the heart attack, stroke, or vascular rupture commenced: while such public safety officer was performing work related activity; was on duty after performing work related activity; or not later than 24 hours after performing work related activity; and directly or proximately resulted in death or partial or permanent disability...”
And according to the law,
‘Work related activity’ means, “while in the line of duty:(A) Engaging in a situation involving non-routine stressful or strenuous physical activity related to...or any other emergency response as classified by the commission; or (B) Participating in a training exercise involving non-routine stressful or strenuous physical activity.”
Roderick Jolivette, fire chief in Douglas County, also contacted by phone said that it’s welcome news.
“Anything that helps our firefighters and our families is a great thing. And I like how they earmarked it for ‘public safety workers’ as kind of a catch-all for everything,” he said. “To my knowledge it had a lot of support from state officials; I haven’t seen anything negative about it.”
Georgia State Indemnification Fund also establishes guidelines for benefits paid based on partial permanent disability, permanent disability or organic brain damage suffered in the line of duty.
Paulding County’s Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey also responded by email.
“We’re very glad to see our Georgia legislators pass into law this much needed update. On behalf of public safety personnel across the state, it’s great that our elected leaders work so hard to take care of us,” Pelfrey said. “For firefighters, the number one cause of line-of-duty death or disability is from heart attacks which are now covered by the indemnity fund.”
