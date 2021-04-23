State Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, vice-chair of the House Majority Caucus, was recently appointed by Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, to serve as a member of the state’s Medical Cannabis Commission Oversight Committee.
“I am honored Speaker Ralston would entrust me with this appointment,” said Gravley. “He has been a tremendous supporter of Georgia patients in need of medical cannabis. I look forward to working with the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission to build a strong foundation of medical research and development for Georgia’s medical cannabis program.”
The Medical Cannabis Commission Oversight Committee assists the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission in its efforts to regulate medical cannabis in the state. Members of the Medical Cannabis Commission Oversight Committee are permitted to inspect any cannabis production facility in Georgia upon request and after reasonable notice is provided to the production facility. Members of this oversight committee are appointed by the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives.
During the 2021 legislative session, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 195, which would expand and clarify the oversight committee’s responsibilities. If this bill is signed into law, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission would be required to provide certain information and documents to assist the oversight committee’s work. This bill would also direct the oversight committee to recommend a process and plan regarding accredited lab testing and labeling of approved cannabis products, as well as allow the oversight committee to seek input from patients and physicians regarding the quality and accessibility of medical cannabis.
The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission oversees the regulated licensing of in-state cultivation, production, manufacturing and sale of low-THC oil. This commission also oversees how low-THC oil is dispensed to registered patients on the state’s Low-THC Oil Registry.
For more information on the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, visit https://www.gmcc.ga.gov/home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.