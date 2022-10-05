Lithia Springs Javon Jennings, Sr. ILB had nine tackles, two tackles for loss and four QB hurries

LIthia Springs Jai’Que Hart, Sr. QB completed 63% of passes for 276 yards and 2 TD

LIthia Springs Ayden Smith, Sr. WR had four receptions for 93 yards

Douglas County Shakai Woods, Sr. LB had 14 tackles

Douglas County Zachariah Keith, Sr. DL had nine tackles and one sack

Vote

View Results