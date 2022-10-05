After a several yearslong process the agency in charge of Georgia’s medical cannabis program has green-lighted the first two production licenses.
The Georgia Commission for Access to Medical Cannabis voted last month to award licenses to Trulieve Georgia Inc. and Biological Sciences LLC, to grow marijuana and convert the plant into low-THC cannabis oil for sale to registered patients suffering from a range of diseases.
Members of the commission were appointed by Gov. Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston and include medical professionals, professors, business owners and law enforcement.
According to an article published recently by Capitol Beat News Service, Trulieve is building an indoor cultivation facility in Adel, while Biological Sciences will set up shop in Glennville.
Trulieve will have an initial allocation of five medical cannabis dispensaries in Georgia and, according to a news release, will seek to open additional dispensaries as the patient population grows.
Officials with Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis Corp. said that the company will hit the ground running with its production license.
“The Georgia team is hard at work to begin operations as soon as possible,” said Trulieve Georgia President Lisa Pinkney.
And Pinkney added that Trulieve “and its ancillary business partners are projected to create a wide range of jobs in the state as the business grows.”
The law didn’t provide a legal means of obtaining the drug until 2019, when lawmakers put in place a licensing process for companies interested in getting into the medical cannabis business in Georgia. Close to 70 businesses applied for licenses to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical use in Georgia.
State lawmakers also established a list of ailments that would qualify for use of the THC oil for treatment. Under the 2019 state law, low-THC cannabis oil may be used to treat patients with diseases including seizure disorders, Parkinson’s disease, terminal cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder and sickle-cell anemia.
The commission issued tentative production licenses to six companies more than a year ago, but the process hit a snag when losing bidders filed protests claiming the selection of winners was unfair and arbitrary.
State Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, carried most of the legislation to establish that low-THC cannabis oil be made available to treat patients. Since then he has been critical of how long the process has taken to get the medicine into the hands of those who need it.
“Most of the slowdown was due to the protests which are now dealing with appeals by applicants at the Class 2 level,” Gravley said.
Gravley did not seek re-election and will retire from the Legislature at the end of the year. He was contacted by phone for comment on the agency’s announcement.
Growth space is the biggest differentiator between the two classes, Gravley said. The companies are seeking either Class 1 or Class 2 licenses. Class 1 distributors are moving forward and the appeal process for Class 2 applicants’ is still ongoing.
Under the 2019 legislation, Class 1 licenses let the recipient grow marijuana indoors in up to 100,000 square feet of space. Class 2 licenses will authorize recipients to grow an indoor crop occupying up to 50,000 square feet.
The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission came into being in 2019 when Gov. Brian Kemp signed Georgia’s Hope Act into law, the bill that allowed for distribution of medical THC to registered patients and caregivers to purchase the medicine from licensed pharmacies.
Kemp set aside $150,000 from the Governor’s Emergency Fund to expedite hearings for those companies that had been denied licenses.
Gravley said the governor has remained an ally through the entire process.
“He’s a leader. And when he was elected he told me he knew how passionate I was on this. And he said I can’t tell you ‘yea or nay,’ but can I tell you I will give it an honest look and review, and if it comes across my desk we will do what’s right — and he’s a man of his word and he did,” Gravley said.
The awards news was welcomed by Gravley who winds up a 10-year career under the Gold Dome in December.
“I’m beyond happy to have witnessed while I’m still in office the awarding of these licenses. I was on the Zoom call last (month) for the commission meeting, and able to witness something we worked on since the second part of my freshman year in office,” he said.
To get the drug — available by prescription only — patients must enroll in a registry overseen by the state Department of Public Health. There were about 14,000 medical marijuana patients registered in Georgia by the end of 2019, and have since then been awaiting the culmination of this process.
Gravley said that according to the language of the law, registered patients will find medicine on the shelves by about this time next year — if not sooner.
So the nearly decade long process involving several bills passed through the General Assembly will finally provide a path for Georgia patients to obtain low-THC cannabis oil as treatment for numerous ailments.
“So, was it a long time in coming? Yes, but it’s also part of a creed I live by and that is ‘never give up’ and if you believe in it you keep fighting for it, despite the naysayers, no matter at times how hopeless it looks, you keep fighting and these families and the citizens of Georgia were worth fighting for, and today I can go out of office knowing that this came to fruition, and knowing that myself, and Rep. Allen Peake, and so many others worked to make this happen — and it was the last bill I carried and I was a small part of that,” Gravley said.
