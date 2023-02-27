Gravley

Former Douglasville legislator Micah Gravley was elected Feb. 22 to represent Congressional District 14 on the State Transportation Board.

 Special

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, Micah Gravley was elected to represent Congressional District 14 (CD 14), which includes 14 counties in Northwest Georgia, on the State Transportation Board.

He was elected by a caucus of state representatives and senators from Georgia CD 14. Gravley will replace Jerry Shearin, who did not seek re-election after five years on the board.

