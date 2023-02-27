On Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, Micah Gravley was elected to represent Congressional District 14 (CD 14), which includes 14 counties in Northwest Georgia, on the State Transportation Board.
He was elected by a caucus of state representatives and senators from Georgia CD 14. Gravley will replace Jerry Shearin, who did not seek re-election after five years on the board.
Gravley, from Douglasville, is the vice president of business development for Talitrix, a case management software and hardware company specializing in real time electronic monitoring. He served 10 years in the Georgia House of Representatives for House District 67, during which he was elected to serve as vice-chairman of the House Majority Caucus, a position he held from 2019 until his retirement earlier this year. He worked diligently on many public safety initiatives during his tenure and was named “2015 News Maker of the Year” by the Neighbor Newspapers.
“I am grateful to have the opportunity to represent Congressional District 14 on the State Transportation Board and continue my service to the state of Georgia,” said Gravley. “I look forward to continuing to support our state’s growing transportation infrastructure while ensuring innovation and safety of the citizens of Georgia remains top of mind.”
The 14-member State Transportation Board determines policy and governs the Georgia Department of Transportation. Each member is elected by a caucus of Georgia General Assembly members from their specific congressional district. Board members serve staggered, five-year terms. For more information and individual photos, visit https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/Board.aspx.
Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways.
We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.
The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.
