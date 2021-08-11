State Rep. Micah Gravley called it a “great day in Georgia” as the state commission in charge of Georgia’s medical marijuana program awarded six licenses to companies to grow leaf crop and convert into low-THC cannabis oil.
“It’s a great day in Georgia and a great day for patients in Georgia,” said Gravley, a Douglasville Republican who was an early supporter of medical cannabis in Georgia. “From Day 1, my goal was to get the medicine in the hands of those that needed it.”
Two so-called “Class 1” licenses will allow the licensees to grow marijuana under close supervision in up to 100,000 square feet of growing space. Four “Class 2” licensees will limit recipients to not more than 50,000 square feet.
The announcement of winning licensees was long in coming. While the General Assembly first legalized cannabis oil for the treatment of certain diseases in 2015, it wasn’t until 2019 that lawmakers passed a bill giving patients a legal means of obtaining the drug inside Georgia.
“It’s a great day for Georgians who need access to low-THC oil and their families who have advocated a quality of life for their loved ones,” Dr. Christopher Edwards, chairman of the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission and principal surgeon at the Atlanta Neurological & Spine Institute, said Saturday after the commission’s board met in Walker County.
There are still some hurdles that could stall the production as 15 of the 69 companies that applied for the state’s six licenses have filed protests, according to an article in Monday’s AJC.
According to the AJC, Curaleaf, the world’s largest cannabis company, cited in its protest letter that the cannabis commission “lacked transparency, lacked rationality and unreasonably favored certain applicants over others.”
Gravley would not comment on the companies chosen by the commission.
“My main goal is the patients of Georgia, and to get the oil to the shelves,” he said.
Gravley said one of the keys to the passage of the bill was getting the backing from the Medical Association of Georgia.
“We got physicians to get on board with this,” Gravley said.
The drug will be sold at licensed dispensaries or specially licensed pharmacies to patients suffering from a range of diseases including cancer, seizure disorders, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Crohn’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, mitochondrial disease and sickle-cell anemia.
Patients enrolled in a registry overseen by the state Department of Public Health must have a doctor’s prescription.
“We have continued to fight for those children that have cancer, multiple sclerosis and other illnesses,” Gravley said. “There are a lot of people living in pain. We will continue to fight for them.”
A report from Capitol Beat News Service was used in this article.
