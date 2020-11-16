By SENTINEL STAFF REPORTS
State Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, was reelected as House Majority Caucus Vice-Chairman for the 2021-22 legislative term during caucus elections on Nov. 9.
Gravley won his fifth two-year term in the Georgia House of Representatives earlier this month, defeating his Democratic challenger by 24 points. This will be his second term as Majority Caucus Vice-Chairman.
“It is for a divine reason that each member of the House Republican Caucus has been chosen to serve at the State Capitol, and I am humbled to serve this selfless group of men and women as their vice-chair,” Gravley said. “When talent does not work hard, talent gets beat every single time, and our caucus worked extremely hard to have the privilege to lead this great body of public servants in the House. I am excited to work on behalf of the caucus as we continue to lead on the issues that matter to Georgians.”
In this position, Gravley assists with member services and incumbent re-election, candidate recruitment, caucus fundraising, technology utilization and presiding over the Majority Caucus meetings in the absence of the chair.
Gravley represents the citizens of District 67, which includes portions of Douglas and Paulding counties.
He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2012 and currently serves as Vice Chairman of the House Majority Caucus, Vice Chairman of the Code Revision Committee and Secretary of the Judiciary Non-Civil Committee. He also serves as a member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Safety and the Economic Development & Tourism, Ethics, Governmental Affairs, Juvenile Justice, Science and Technology and Public Safety & Homeland Security committees.
